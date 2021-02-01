Jefferies Financial Group Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

MCD opened at $207.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.03. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

