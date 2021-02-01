Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $98.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

