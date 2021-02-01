Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tate & Lyle plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

TATYY stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

