Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Visa Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

