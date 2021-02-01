Jefferies Financial Group Comments on West Japan Railway’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for West Japan Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.72) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($11.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

WJRYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Japan Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50.

West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

