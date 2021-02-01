Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of PNR opened at $54.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

