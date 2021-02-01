Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of AOS opened at $54.30 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

