Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

