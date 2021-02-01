Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monro, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Monro in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday. Truist dropped their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Monro by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Monro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

