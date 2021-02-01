Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.40

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €29.40 ($34.59) and last traded at €28.00 ($32.94), with a volume of 248455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €28.60 ($33.65).

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.86 ($31.60).

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

