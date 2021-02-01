Jetcoin (JET) Hits Market Cap of $315,059.11

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $315,059.11 and $983,563.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00884753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.61 or 0.04388412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.