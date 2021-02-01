Jobchain (JOB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,659.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $1,659.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00869128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.41 or 0.04371416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020136 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,961,422,376 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

