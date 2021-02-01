John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 11.2% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of HPS remained flat at $$16.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,947. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.