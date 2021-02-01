Joint Ventures Trading Down 17.5% This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $27,936.61 and approximately $3,476.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.