Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 54,500 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

PMM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 59,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,695. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 4.85%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

