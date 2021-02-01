Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 6,459 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.43. 9,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

