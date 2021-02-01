Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 458,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.