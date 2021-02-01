Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 77,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.