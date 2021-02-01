Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $45.10. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.