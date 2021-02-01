Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $9.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.74. The stock had a trading volume of 241,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $285.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.