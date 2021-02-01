Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $122.68. 126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $130.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

