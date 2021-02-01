Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYU traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,237. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $115.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31.

