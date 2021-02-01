Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.62% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOCL traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $67.00. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $69.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.