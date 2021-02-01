Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for 2.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 127.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.65. 4,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

