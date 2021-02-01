Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 688 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.46. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $262.61.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.