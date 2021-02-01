Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.06. 583,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,411,637. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $139.01 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.