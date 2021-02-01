Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.13

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 442792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

