Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Journey Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.22. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

