JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Underweight

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 40.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $105.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.33 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $149.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

