JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Underweight

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CLSA raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

NYSE:GSX opened at $105.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.33 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 751,453 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

