JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) to Underweight

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.01% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CLSA raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.
NYSE:GSX opened at $105.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.33 and a beta of -0.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 751,453 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GSX Techedu
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
