JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 211.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,486,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,909,000 after buying an additional 376,306 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $128.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

