JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

