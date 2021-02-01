JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smiths Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SMGZY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.39. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,858. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

