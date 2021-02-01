JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

MITFF remained flat at $$0.67 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

