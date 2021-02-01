JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Getinge stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.83. Getinge has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

