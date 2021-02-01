JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305.84 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02). Approximately 49,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 65,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £228.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 119.87 and a quick ratio of 119.70.

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

