JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Trading Up 1.3%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 704 ($9.20) and last traded at GBX 702 ($9.17). Approximately 1,398,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 405,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 693 ($9.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 721 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 638.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

