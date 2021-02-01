Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 9.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares shot up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.88 and last traded at $62.80. 12,341,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 11,612,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.