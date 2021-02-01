Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Apple comprises 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

