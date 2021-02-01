JUST (JST) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $72.38 million and $143.38 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00047190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00265462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038118 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

