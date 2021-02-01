JustLiquidity (JUL) One Day Volume Tops $1.54 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for approximately $38.45 or 0.00113600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00148848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00264638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038192 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

