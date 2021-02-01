K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.92

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 104044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.4473086 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

