Karbo Price Reaches $0.0686 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Karbo has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $611,420.22 and approximately $139.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00429723 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,912,568 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

