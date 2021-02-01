KARMA 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 91.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One KARMA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 57% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $597,280.74 and approximately $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003952 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00082207 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

