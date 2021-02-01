Kava 24-Hour Volume Reaches $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00190544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $939.61 or 0.02812054 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

