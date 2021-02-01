Kava.io 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.71 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00007060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $111.23 million and approximately $70.71 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00193120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $783.76 or 0.02332039 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,776,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

