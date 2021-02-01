Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kearny Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $926.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 125.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.