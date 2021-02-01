Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Up 29.9% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $382.43 or 0.01134930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $76.49 million and $18.17 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

