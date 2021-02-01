Keep4r Hits Market Capitalization of $914,041.50 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $12.27 or 0.00036293 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $914,041.50 and approximately $122,509.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00150627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038817 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,481 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

