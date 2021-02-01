KeeperDAO Price Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $467.53 or 0.01366216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and $11.28 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00142985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037932 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

